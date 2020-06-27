FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 13,041 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,041 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,104 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 15,190 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 22,357 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,595 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $52.50 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.48.

In other news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 20,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $1,210,231.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $58.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.57 and its 200-day moving average is $56.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.67. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $69.44. The firm has a market cap of $54.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.40.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 37.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

