FDx Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GILD. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 901.5% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 230,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 207,086 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $4,323,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 44,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 25,471 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 41,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $1,046,628.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total value of $181,819.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,520.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,144 shares of company stock worth $3,190,555 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GILD. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. SVB Leerink upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.62.

Shares of GILD opened at $74.57 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $93.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.87.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.