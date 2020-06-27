FDx Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 45,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000. FDx Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 1,335.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYD stock opened at $27.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.32. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $20.79 and a 12-month high of $39.98.

