FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 234.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,709,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,727,450,000 after buying an additional 2,666,917 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,203,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,573,546,000 after buying an additional 877,311 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,818,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,760,434,000 after buying an additional 629,137 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 141.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $368,879,000 after buying an additional 628,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,230,000. 83.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $398.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $438.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $366.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.46.

Shares of NOC opened at $301.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $325.71 and a 200 day moving average of $340.44. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $263.31 and a 52-week high of $385.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.