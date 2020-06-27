FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stake in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bowie Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 258,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,773,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Unilever by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,312,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,044,000 after purchasing an additional 49,878 shares in the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 56,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Unilever by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,328,000 after purchasing an additional 25,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter worth about $4,054,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on UL. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. HSBC raised shares of Unilever from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $56.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.86 and its 200 day moving average is $54.97. Unilever N.V. has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $64.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

