FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 45.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $474,940,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 85.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 858,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,025,000 after buying an additional 396,675 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Equinix by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 761,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,310,000 after buying an additional 370,877 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in Equinix by 9,842.2% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 343,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 339,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 20.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,211,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,896,000 after buying an additional 206,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.18, for a total transaction of $152,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,844.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Adaire Fox-Martin sold 58 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.42, for a total transaction of $41,378.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,690.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,541 shares of company stock valued at $3,757,337 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EQIX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $584.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $600.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $707.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $697.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $686.54 on Friday. Equinix Inc has a 52 week low of $477.87 and a 52 week high of $718.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $59.88 billion, a PE ratio of 115.58, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $679.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $627.50.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($4.02). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a $2.66 dividend. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.65%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

