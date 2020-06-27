FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,237 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $43.62 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $77.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.43 and a 200-day moving average of $52.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $190.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.33.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, March 6th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.96.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

