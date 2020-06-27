FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 891.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,935 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 3.4% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Nutrien by 25.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Nutrien by 1.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nutrien by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Nutrien by 227.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTR. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Consumer Edge cut shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.48.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $33.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Nutrien Ltd has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $55.25.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.95%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

