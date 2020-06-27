FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MXIM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,958,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,116,020,000 after buying an additional 959,483 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,769,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $723,944,000 after buying an additional 975,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,749,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $571,165,000 after buying an additional 78,267 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,216,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,426,000 after buying an additional 70,289 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,950,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $181,506,000 after buying an additional 51,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Shares of MXIM opened at $60.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.95. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.93 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.95. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.30.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $562.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.58 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 37.00% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.01%.

In other news, VP Vivek Jain sold 4,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $260,400.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $63,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,446 shares of company stock worth $3,083,806. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MXIM. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.63.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

Read More: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.