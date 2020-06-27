FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) by 147.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ferrari by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Ferrari by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Ferrari by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Ferrari by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 7,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $402,000. 34.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $170.09 on Friday. Ferrari NV has a 12-month low of $127.73 and a 12-month high of $180.95. The company has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.85.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Ferrari had a return on equity of 47.13% and a net margin of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferrari NV will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RACE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ferrari from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. CSFB cut their price target on Ferrari from $205.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Redburn Partners upgraded Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.00.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.