FDx Advisors Inc. Invests $1.28 Million in Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,765,000 after acquiring an additional 7,253 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,473,000 after acquiring an additional 7,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BATRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of BATRK opened at $18.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.96 and its 200-day moving average is $23.76. Liberty Braves Group Series C has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.03.

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $22.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Braves Group Series C will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Braves Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

