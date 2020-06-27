FDx Advisors Inc. Invests $1.36 Million in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 123,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,000. FDx Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Etsy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Etsy by 201.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Etsy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 423.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

In other Etsy news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,961,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raina Moskowitz sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $53,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 308,090 shares of company stock valued at $22,537,118 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ETSY. Nomura boosted their target price on Etsy from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Etsy from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on Etsy from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Etsy from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.05.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $102.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.10, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.69. Etsy Inc has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $104.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.32 and a 200 day moving average of $58.12.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $228.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.34 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Etsy Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.