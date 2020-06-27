FDx Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,364 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ANSYS by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,502,000 after purchasing an additional 24,319 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in ANSYS by 203.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in ANSYS by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in ANSYS by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in ANSYS by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 71,284 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,348,000 after purchasing an additional 14,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ANSYS from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush increased their target price on ANSYS from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.10.

In related news, VP Janet Lee sold 1,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $286,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 4,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.55, for a total value of $1,114,949.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,408,598.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,699,364. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $283.08 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $186.81 and a one year high of $299.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 57.78 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $274.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.61.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ANSYS had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 27.34%. The firm had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.