FDx Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 92,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CUZ. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 540.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CUZ opened at $29.22 on Friday. Cousins Properties Inc has a one year low of $21.15 and a one year high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.65.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.48. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 40.35%. The firm had revenue of $189.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cousins Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.25.

In other Cousins Properties news, EVP Richard G. Iv Hickson bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $63,525.00. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

