FDx Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.25 Million Investment in Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,782 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CDAM UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,470,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,429,000 after acquiring an additional 208,301 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,020,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,377,000 after acquiring an additional 227,283 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001,666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,865,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 562,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,075,000 after acquiring an additional 83,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,011,000 after acquiring an additional 50,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UPLD opened at $33.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.07. Upland Software Inc has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $48.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $849.25 million, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $68.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.00 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a positive return on equity of 18.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Upland Software Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPLD. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Upland Software from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

In other news, COO Timothy Mattox sold 9,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $335,373.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 549,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,754,318. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 8,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $275,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,718,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,699,854.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,903 shares of company stock worth $781,417 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

