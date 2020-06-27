FDx Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,180 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in QuinStreet by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the first quarter worth $83,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the first quarter worth $91,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the first quarter worth $132,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on QNST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on QuinStreet from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 12,501 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $124,134.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,667 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,253.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Josephs sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,027.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,001 shares of company stock worth $494,135 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QNST opened at $10.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. QuinStreet Inc has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $17.13. The company has a market capitalization of $531.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.09.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). QuinStreet had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $128.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

