FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 251 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 178,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 62.9% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 225,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,370,000 after acquiring an additional 84,617 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 15.0% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.9% in the first quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 624,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,905,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total value of $12,398,071.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,673.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $914,305.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,119.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE FIS opened at $130.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1-year low of $91.68 and a 1-year high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $183.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.88.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

