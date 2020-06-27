FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,693 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 82.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 42.4% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $228.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.00.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.71, for a total transaction of $2,105,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,646 shares in the company, valued at $65,867,478.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $9,532,632.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,577,029.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,652 shares of company stock valued at $22,786,983. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

MCO opened at $276.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $164.19 and a fifty-two week high of $287.25.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 235.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

Moody's

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

