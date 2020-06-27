FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,548 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 614,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,504,000 after acquiring an additional 34,478 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 105,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares during the period. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $139.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.81.

Shares of PSX opened at $68.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.30 and its 200 day moving average is $81.29. The company has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.60. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.16 per share, for a total transaction of $70,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary Kramer Adams purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.40 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at $780,273.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.