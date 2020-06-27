FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 179.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 65,635 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,448,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,766,000 after purchasing an additional 129,019 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 729,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,193,000 after purchasing an additional 28,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $27.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $41.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.45.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.