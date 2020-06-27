FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 21,587 TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TC Pipelines by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 30,494 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of TC Pipelines by 199.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 415,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,572,000 after purchasing an additional 276,733 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of TC Pipelines by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of TC Pipelines during the 4th quarter worth about $7,568,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TC Pipelines by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TCP opened at $31.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.12. TC Pipelines, LP has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $44.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.08.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.87 million. TC Pipelines had a net margin of 70.08% and a return on equity of 36.72%. TC Pipelines’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TC Pipelines, LP will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TCP. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of TC Pipelines from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TC Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of TC Pipelines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TC Pipelines in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TC Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TC Pipelines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.10.

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

