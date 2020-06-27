FDx Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 110.7% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 236,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,195,000 after acquiring an additional 124,018 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 109,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,563,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $81.34 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $67.52 and a 1-year high of $88.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.34.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

