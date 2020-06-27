FDx Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,141 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 45.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Veeva Systems news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.07, for a total value of $7,232,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 7,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.76, for a total value of $1,137,670.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,037.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,504 shares of company stock worth $19,813,518. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $234.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.81, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $210.79 and its 200 day moving average is $167.02. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $244.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $337.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.10 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 16.28%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VEEV. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (down from $192.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $167.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.05.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

