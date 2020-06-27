FDx Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 122,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,122,000 after buying an additional 6,287 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 306.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,717,000 after buying an additional 106,024 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 203.8% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 9,666 shares during the period. 55.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.56.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $86.51 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $65.13 and a 52-week high of $96.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.93.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 29.76%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.4097 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.36%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.