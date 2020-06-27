FDx Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,606 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,558,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $961,012,000 after acquiring an additional 271,150 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,262,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,527,000 after acquiring an additional 112,451 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,895,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,152,000 after acquiring an additional 312,165 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1,144.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,235,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,967,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,350,000 after acquiring an additional 191,697 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHKP opened at $106.39 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $80.06 and a 52 week high of $120.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.55.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $486.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.79.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

