FDx Advisors Inc. Takes $1.14 Million Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,429,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,266,000 after buying an additional 118,981 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,128,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,480,000 after buying an additional 585,490 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,402,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,064,000 after buying an additional 458,163 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,987,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,253,000 after buying an additional 133,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,611,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,816,000 after buying an additional 410,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

In other United Community Banks news, Director Thomas A. Richlovsky bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $77,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $77,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UCBI shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $18.29 on Friday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.34.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $144.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.25%.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

