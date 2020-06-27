FDx Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Davita by 178.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Davita in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Davita by 255.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Davita by 257.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Davita in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DVA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Davita in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Davita from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Davita has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.38.

In other news, Director Paul J. Diaz sold 5,763 shares of Davita stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $473,833.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,882.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kent J. Thiry sold 5,390 shares of Davita stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $437,560.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 283,369 shares in the company, valued at $23,003,895.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,109 shares of company stock worth $989,903. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

DVA opened at $75.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.81. Davita Inc has a 52 week low of $50.68 and a 52 week high of $90.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.21.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Davita had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Davita Inc will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

