FDx Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STL. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,604,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,869,000 after buying an additional 3,337,216 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after buying an additional 1,711,661 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,163,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,860,000 after buying an additional 1,648,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $18,438,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,457,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after buying an additional 551,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, Director Richard L. O’toole purchased 5,001 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.59 per share, with a total value of $47,959.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,270. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky purchased 15,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.72 per share, with a total value of $175,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,067,291.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 25,351 shares of company stock valued at $281,658 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

STL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sterling Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.21.

STL opened at $11.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.37. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $22.17.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $250.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.89 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 7.47%. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

