FDx Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Biogen by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 318.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $262.63 on Friday. Biogen Inc has a 52 week low of $215.77 and a 52 week high of $374.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.79. The firm has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. Biogen had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 40.76%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 33.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective (down from $361.00) on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Biogen from $390.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays lowered Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Biogen from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.50.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

