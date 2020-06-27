Financial Review: FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) versus ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC)

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) and ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

FOX has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ViacomCBS has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

FOX pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. ViacomCBS pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. FOX pays out 17.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ViacomCBS pays out 19.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. FOX has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for FOX and ViacomCBS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FOX 2 10 7 0 2.26 ViacomCBS 2 9 11 0 2.41

FOX presently has a consensus target price of $30.72, suggesting a potential upside of 19.54%. ViacomCBS has a consensus target price of $31.35, suggesting a potential upside of 40.46%. Given ViacomCBS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ViacomCBS is more favorable than FOX.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FOX and ViacomCBS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FOX $11.39 billion 1.36 $1.60 billion $2.63 9.77 ViacomCBS $27.81 billion 0.49 $3.31 billion $5.01 4.46

ViacomCBS has higher revenue and earnings than FOX. ViacomCBS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FOX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.7% of FOX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.2% of ViacomCBS shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of FOX shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of ViacomCBS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FOX and ViacomCBS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FOX 10.74% 15.13% 7.64% ViacomCBS 4.93% 22.83% 5.69%

Summary

ViacomCBS beats FOX on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors. It operates FOX News, a national cable news channel; FOX Business, a business news national cable channel; FS1 and FS2 multi-sport national networks; and Big Ten Network. The Television segment acquires, produces, markets, and distributes broadcast network programming. It operates The FOX Network, a national television broadcast network that broadcasts sports programming and entertainment. This segment owns and operates 28 broadcast television stations. The Other, Corporate and Eliminations segment owns the FOX Studios lot that provides production services, including 15 sound stages, 4 scoring and mixing stages, 2 broadcast studios, theaters, editing bays, and other production facilities in Los Angeles, California. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York. Fox Corporation operates independently of Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. as of March 19, 2019.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc. operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services. This segment also operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable program service that provides college sports and related content. The Cable Networks segment offers subscription program services, such as original series, theatrical feature films, documentaries, boxing and other sports-related programming, and special events, as well as a direct-to-consumer digital streaming subscription. This segment also operates Smithsonian Networks, which operates a channel featuring cultural, historical, scientific, and educational programs. The Publishing segment publishes and distributes adult and children's consumer books in printed, digital, and audio formats; develops special imprints and publishes titles based on the products of the company, as well as that of third parties; and distributes products for other publishers. This segment also delivers content; and promotes its products on its Websites, social media, and general Internet sites, as well as those related to individual titles. The Local Media segment owns 29 broadcast television stations; and operates local Websites, including content from its television stations. The company was formerly known as CBS Corporation and changed its name to ViacomCBS Inc. in December 2019. ViacomCBS Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.

