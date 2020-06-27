Financial Survey: Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ:NMCI) vs. PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR (NASDAQ:PCFBY)

Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ:NMCI) and PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Navios Maritime Containers and PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navios Maritime Containers 8.31% 8.19% 3.36% PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Navios Maritime Containers and PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navios Maritime Containers 0 0 0 0 N/A PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Navios Maritime Containers has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.2% of Navios Maritime Containers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Navios Maritime Containers and PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navios Maritime Containers $141.53 million 0.18 $7.51 million N/A N/A PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR $1.59 billion 0.44 $25.12 million $0.11 26.36

PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Navios Maritime Containers.

Summary

Navios Maritime Containers beats PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Navios Maritime Containers Company Profile

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. owns and operates containerships in Asia and Europe. As of March 6, 2019, it owned a fleet of 30 vessels. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR Company Profile

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. As of February 28, 2019, the company had a fleet of 217 ships, including 132 Handysize vessels, 83 Supramax vessels, and 2 Post Panamax vessels. It also offers ocean shipping services, shipping consulting and ship agency, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services, as well as issues convertible bonds. Pacific Basin Shipping Limited was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Wong Chuk Hang, Hong Kong.

