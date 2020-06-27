First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

First Industrial Realty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 62.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. First Industrial Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 100.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.9%.

FR opened at $37.58 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $46.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.87.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.12). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 59.20%. The firm had revenue of $110.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FR shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

