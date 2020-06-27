First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Hits New 52-Week High at $174.53

Shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $174.53 and last traded at $172.68, with a volume of 455300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $172.68.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.10.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 6.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,337,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,176,000 after purchasing an additional 149,469 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth $29,570,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 668,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,663,000 after acquiring an additional 52,395 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 523,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,231,000 after acquiring an additional 85,783 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

