FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 71,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 1,432.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 436,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,198,000 after purchasing an additional 407,711 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 423,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,584,000 after purchasing an additional 10,038 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 223.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 227,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,135,000 after acquiring an additional 157,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FE shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on FirstEnergy from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded FirstEnergy from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

FE opened at $37.53 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.81 and its 200-day moving average is $44.70. The company has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 0.46.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

