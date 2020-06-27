FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Stake Raised by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,245,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 178,885 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.23% of FirstEnergy worth $49,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FE. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 532.0% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 46.8% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 164.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 108.4% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FE shares. TheStreet raised FirstEnergy from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $59.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.17.

Shares of FE opened at $37.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 0.46. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $52.51.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

