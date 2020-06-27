Five Point (NYSE:FPH) and Yangtze River Port and Logistics (NYSE:YRIV) Head-To-Head Analysis

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) and Yangtze River Port and Logistics (NASDAQ:YRIV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Five Point and Yangtze River Port and Logistics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Point 0 1 1 0 2.50 Yangtze River Port and Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Five Point currently has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 23.04%. Given Five Point’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Five Point is more favorable than Yangtze River Port and Logistics.

Risk & Volatility

Five Point has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yangtze River Port and Logistics has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Five Point and Yangtze River Port and Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Point -21.92% -2.12% -1.34% Yangtze River Port and Logistics N/A -8.80% -3.91%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.6% of Five Point shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Yangtze River Port and Logistics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Five Point shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 55.3% of Yangtze River Port and Logistics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Five Point and Yangtze River Port and Logistics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Point $184.38 million 3.60 $9.03 million ($0.22) -20.32 Yangtze River Port and Logistics N/A N/A -$13.72 million N/A N/A

Five Point has higher revenue and earnings than Yangtze River Port and Logistics.

Summary

Five Point beats Yangtze River Port and Logistics on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Five Point Company Profile

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, plans, develops, and owns mixed-use communities in California, the United States. The company operates through four segments: Newhall, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates properties; and provides development management services. The company was formerly known as Newhall Holding Company, LLC and changed its name to Five Point Holdings, LLC in May 2016. Five Point Holdings, LLC was founded in 2009 and is based in Irvine, California.

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Company Profile

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited, through its subsidiary, Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Co., Ltd., primarily engages in the real estate and infrastructural development business in the People's Republic of China. It operates Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Center, a port logistics center located in Wuhan Newport Yangluo Port, Hubei Province of China. The company was formerly known as Yangtze River Development Limited and changed its name to Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited in February 2018. Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited is headquartered in New York, New York.

