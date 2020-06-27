Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,402 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 73,423 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.14% of Fluor Co. (NEW) worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 579.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 120,656 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) in the 4th quarter worth about $508,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,094,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,664,000 after buying an additional 95,577 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fluor Co. (NEW) alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLR. ValuEngine raised Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $16.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Fluor Co. (NEW) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.44.

Fluor Co. (NEW) stock opened at $13.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.77 and its 200-day moving average is $13.06. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $34.43.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.