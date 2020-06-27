Forager Aust SHS FND Ordinary Units FP (ASX:FOR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Forager Aust SHS FND Ordinary Units FP (ASX:FOR) declared a final dividend on Thursday, June 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, July 17th. This represents a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This is a boost from Forager Aust SHS FND Ordinary Units FP’s previous final dividend of $0.01.

Shares of ASX:FOR opened at A$0.80 ($0.57) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.08 million and a PE ratio of 18.60. Forager Aust SHS FND Ordinary Units FP has a 12-month low of A$0.50 ($0.35) and a 12-month high of A$1.39 ($0.99). The company’s fifty day moving average is A$0.80.

About Forager Aust SHS FND Ordinary Units FP

Forager Australian Shares Fund is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It invests in the value stocks of the companies. The fund also invests in property trusts and hybrids aiming to provide capital growth and some distributions.

