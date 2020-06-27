Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BATS:FLQM) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BATS:FLQM) dropped 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.64 and last traded at $29.76, approximately 417 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $30.59.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.66 and its 200 day moving average is $30.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $1,542,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 14,285.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 42,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 41,714 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $381,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period.

