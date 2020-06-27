Fred Alger Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,512 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EA. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth about $2,413,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 188,364 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $20,251,000 after purchasing an additional 105,800 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,666 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $341,093,000 after purchasing an additional 953,739 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $26,722,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $130.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.52 and a 200 day moving average of $110.51. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $133.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.36. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 54.88%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Electronic Arts to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra raised Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.31.

In other news, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 1,800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $176,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,092.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $126,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,107.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,152 shares of company stock valued at $25,181,682 over the last 90 days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

