Fred Alger Management LLC Cuts Stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Fred Alger Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,611 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $844,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in Accenture by 47.9% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Accenture by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 504,162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,165,000 after purchasing an additional 21,861 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 2.5% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $22,597,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. Citigroup raised their price objective on Accenture from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Accenture from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.04.

Shares of ACN opened at $212.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $217.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $198.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.91.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total transaction of $788,269.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,557,073.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $218,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,406,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,221 shares of company stock worth $4,169,477 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

