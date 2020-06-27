Fred Alger Management LLC Has $358,000 Position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,401,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,632,000 after purchasing an additional 326,342 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter worth about $11,267,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Kroger by 2,270.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 11,488 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter worth about $13,534,000. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in Kroger by 6.8% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO W Rodney Mcmullen sold 85,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $2,729,630.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,097,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,026,467.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on KR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.77.

Shares of KR stock opened at $32.68 on Friday. Kroger Co has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $36.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.59 and its 200 day moving average is $30.49. The company has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.92 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 24.62%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kroger Co will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.81%. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

