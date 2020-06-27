Fred Alger Management LLC Has $541,000 Stake in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Fred Alger Management LLC decreased its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,008 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 142,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,653,000 after purchasing an additional 57,131 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 34,500.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 37,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 36,916 shares during the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,734,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,160,000 after acquiring an additional 304,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,592,000 after acquiring an additional 33,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $37.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $62.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.80 and its 200 day moving average is $47.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.96.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HIG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $66.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.07.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

