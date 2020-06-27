Fred Alger Management LLC Invests $223,000 in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO)

Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,576,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 214.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 131,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 89,602 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, insider Laurent Humeau sold 19,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $286,164.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,465.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $28,463.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 827,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,794,272.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on INO shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

Shares of NASDAQ INO opened at $29.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 8.53 and a quick ratio of 8.53. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $33.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,700.42% and a negative return on equity of 166.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

