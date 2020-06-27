Fred Alger Management LLC Invests $417,000 in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 55,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 692,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 23,801 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 748,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 439,972 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 728,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 26,565 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 95.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 221,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 107,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 46.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 31,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Maxine Gowen sold 4,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $54,073.28. Also, insider Dell Faulkingham sold 6,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $74,413.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,986.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKBA stock opened at $11.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average of $8.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Akebia Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $13.17.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.15. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 76.39% and a negative return on equity of 45.52%. The company had revenue of $88.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics Inc will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.14.

Akebia Therapeutics Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

