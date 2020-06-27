Fred Alger Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,609,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,098,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,566,000 after buying an additional 531,413 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,040,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,631,000 after buying an additional 164,272 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,037,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,253,000 after buying an additional 45,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 836,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,041,000 after buying an additional 54,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 10,000 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total transaction of $795,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,351 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total transaction of $95,326.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,756.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

TTEK has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Tetra Tech from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.83.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $74.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.88. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.61 and a 12-month high of $99.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.60.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $584.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.45%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

