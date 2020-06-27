Fred Alger Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,443 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 256.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tapestry news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.48 per share, with a total value of $102,808.00. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day moving average is $20.04. Tapestry Inc has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $32.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 16.58% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tapestry Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Tapestry from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on shares of Tapestry from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

