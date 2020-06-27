Fred Alger Management LLC Makes New Investment in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG)

Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 31,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Stag Industrial by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,032,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,059,000 after acquiring an additional 877,509 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 21.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,047,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,715,000 after buying an additional 1,253,685 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 13.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,703,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,438,000 after buying an additional 685,488 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 8.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,048,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,686,000 after buying an additional 383,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 29.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,032,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,908,000 after buying an additional 1,133,934 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STAG shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Stag Industrial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Stag Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Stag Industrial from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Stag Industrial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

STAG opened at $28.13 on Friday. Stag Industrial Inc has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $33.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.22.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $118.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.96 million. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 24.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.26%.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

