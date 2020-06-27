Fred Alger Management LLC Purchases 2,000 Shares of MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of MeiraGTx worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MeiraGTx during the 1st quarter valued at $38,957,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MeiraGTx during the 4th quarter valued at $9,115,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,582,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,146,000 after acquiring an additional 129,300 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MeiraGTx during the 4th quarter valued at $1,648,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MeiraGTx during the 1st quarter valued at $894,000. 52.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MeiraGTx alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MGTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Sunday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. MeiraGTx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

MGTX opened at $12.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.24. MeiraGTx Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $30.23. The company has a market cap of $529.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.55.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.05. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 313.70% and a negative return on equity of 29.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MeiraGTx Holdings PLC will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 14,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $223,631.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,441,938 shares in the company, valued at $21,888,618.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 4,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $77,619.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,046 shares of company stock worth $472,343. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MeiraGTx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeiraGTx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.