Fred Alger Management LLC Purchases 7,000 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 233.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 6.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 5.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of HZNP opened at $55.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.20 and its 200 day moving average is $37.49. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a fifty-two week low of $22.69 and a fifty-two week high of $57.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $355.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HZNP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.69.

In other Horizon Therapeutics news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 104,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $3,989,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $59,347.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,397 shares in the company, valued at $4,745,427.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 409,856 shares of company stock worth $17,169,675 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Horizon Therapeutics

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Featured Article: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.